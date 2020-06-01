Sanya to host educational, entertainment events for children from poor families

SANYA, June 1. /TASS/. The Sanya Women's Association will hold a number of educational, entertainment and tourist activities for 110 children from low-income families. According to the Sanya Daily, the events will mark the International Children's Day.

According to the news outlet, children and their parents will be able to visit the Red Women's Squad theater park (named after the 1960 film of the same name), the Damaoshan marine eco village, the Valley of Roses in the Yalong Bay, the Irrigation Rice National Park, as well as the Taoist Park Fairyland Park. According to the newspaper, this program will contribute to the patriotic education of children, and will also allow them to see the scientific and technological achievements of their native land while entertaining.

“I’m sure that the rich program in honor of Children's Day will help attract even greater social forces to the development of the young generation. This will create favorable conditions for the healthy development of children and will contribute to their comprehensive progress,” the newspaper quotes a member of the permanent Committee of the City Committee of the local Communist Party branch Zhou Yanghua.

According to the article, the events will run until June 6 and will be attended by children from ages 6 to 12.