Putin offers to discuss amendments to Russian Constitution further

NOVO-OGARYOVO, June 1. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin finds it necessary to discuss the amendments to the Russian Constitution further.

"We believe that as the situation with the pandemic is improving and we are returning to normal way of life, we must, among other things, think about further discussion of constitutional amendments," the Russian leader said during a working session on Monday involving members of the working group on preparing amendments to the Russian Constitution.

Putin recalled that earlier, the date for the constitutional amendments vote had been set as April 22, however, the vote was postponed "taking into account the main priority — maintaining the health and safety of citizens." "Nothing can be more important than this," the president said.

"Some significant events have transpired since we began the fight against the pandemic," Putin noted. "On the whole, we have managed to resolve the main issue together — we have avoided an explosive development of the situation under the negative scenario, which allows us to return to our normal way of life." The Russian leader noted that the situation "is gradually stabilizing."

"This is why we must return to our joint work on the constitutional amendments," the president addressed the participants of the session. He offered to discuss "what needs to be done in the near future."