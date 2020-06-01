Thousands of families in Sanya receive support as part of poverty alleviation program

SANYA, June 1. /TASS/. The Sanya authorities are actively promoting the April consumption promotion campaign to support the poor. According to the Sanya Daily, over a month and a half different events were held in the city, halping about 6,500 poor households.

One of the latest — a farmer's market — took place last weekend in the city park of Shuydao. Poor local farmers who put up for sale agricultural goods of their own production took part in the event. According to the newspaper, the market collected more than 100 types of various products: tropical fruits, for example, holungo (also known as dragon fruit), eggs, poultry, vegetables etc.

The main objective of this and other campaign activities is to raise funds for the benefit of the poor. Local authorities note that the sellers get money from the initiative and buyers have an opportunity to purchase agricultural products.

Over a month and a half, 22 similar farm markets were held in Sanya. In addition, the authorities held charity events, online sales and other initiatives.

All in all, since the start of the campaign on April 10, nearly 3.5 million yuan (about $ 499,000) was raised to help those in need. Poverty alleviation is “one of China’s three key battles” along with the prevention of financial risks and the fight against environmental pollution. According to plan, in 2020 China must completely eradicate absolute poverty and create a "middle-income society."

According to the Chinese Finance Ministry, the government will allocate 146.1 billion yuan (about $ 20.6 billion) this year for special alleviation programs.