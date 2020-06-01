Putin not in self-isolation amid COVID-19 pandemic, actively working, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The number of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s contacts has been reduced over the coronavirus pandemic, but this has not affected his work schedule, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, noting that it is wrong to say that Putin is in self-isolation.

"The president is not in isolation, he is actively working, as you can see, there are both face-to-face meetings and online meetings, as well as video conferences. Probably, you can hardly imagine how much time the president spends on phone contacts with the heads of regions, ministries and major infrastructure companies," Peskov told Rossiya-24 TV channel.

Peskov admitted that the number of face-to-face contacts has declined "due to the need to safeguard the president from any danger of infection." These measures were fully justified, he added. "This is justified since this does not affect his work schedule at all."

The presidential spokesman explained that if needed Putin visits the Kremlin and works in his Novo-Ogaryovo residence. "This depends on what is called work advisability. [This] schedule will remain in place and we hope that in the near future we will return to more public events," Peskov said.

The Russian president’s working day is not limited to just eight or twelve hours. "[It] is much longer as happening every day without any breaks. That’s because the country lives and the economy lives, and some problems occur, and this requires the involvement of the head of state. So, it is absolutely wrong to say that the president is in isolation."