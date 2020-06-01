Coronavirus spread coefficient in Russia and Moscow spikes to three-week maximum

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. The coronavirus spread coefficient in Russia continued its rise Monday and reached 1.04, adding 0.03 during the past 24 hours. This is the highest value since May 13. In Moscow, this value grew by 0.07, reaching 1 for the first time during the last three weeks, TASS calculations, based on the federal coronavirus prevention headquarters data, indicate.

Among the top 10 regions by case count, the number of regions with this coefficient below 1 fell down to five: the Moscow Region (0.93), St. Petersburg (0.97), the Rostov Region (0.91), the Kaluga Region (0.88) and the Krasnoyarsk Region (0.92).

The average coefficient across Russia grows due to a case spike in recent days. Starting on May 28, the case count grew every day: on May 31 and June 1, the daily case count exceeded 9,000 once more.