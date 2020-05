MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. A total of 9,354,000 Russians have been tested for coronavirus, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told a news briefing on Friday.

"As of today, more than 10 million tests have been carried out. A total of 9,354,000 people have been tested. It’s an impressive figure that enables us to believe that we expose as many cases of the disease as possible today," she said.