Coronavirus tests exceed ten mln in Russia

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Over ten mln coronavirus tests have been conducted in Russia so far, the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said in a statement on Friday.

"A total of 10,000,061 coronavirus tests were carried out as of May 28," the statement reads. Samples for testing were collected particularly from people arriving from the hardest-hit countries.

According to the watchdog, 305,000 people remain under medical observation over the coronavirus.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia. On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

To date, a total of 387,623 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 159,257 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 4,374 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.