Coronavirus cases in St. Petersburg exceed 15,000

ST. PETERSBURG, May 29. /TASS/. Coronavirus cases in St. Petersburg increased by 369 in the past twenty-four hours to over 15,000, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Friday.

The latest data indicate that coronavirus cases grew from 14,846 to 15,215, showing an increase of 2.5%. Recoveries in the city rose by 330 in the past twenty-four hours to 5,113. As many as 11 coronavirus patients died in St. Petersburg in the past day, bringing the total number of fatalities in the city to 178.

Head of the St. Petersburg anti-coronavirus working group Yevgeny Shlyakhto said in a live broadcast of TV Channel 78 that the epidemiological situation in the city was "close to stable." According to him, the numbers of hospital admissions and recovering patients came to be almost equal.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 5,920,200 people have been infected worldwide and more than 362,300 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 2,592,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 387,623 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 159,257 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 4,374 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.