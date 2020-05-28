76 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Seventy-six more coronavirus-positive patients died in Moscow during the day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Thursday.

"Seventy-six coronavirus positive patients who were diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," the center said, adding that the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in the capital city has reached 2,330.

According to the latest statistics, over 5,807,100 people have been infected worldwide and more than 357,800 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 2,510,300 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 379,051 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 150,993 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 4,142 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.