More than 400,000 people receive unemployment benefits since March - Labor Minister

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. More than 400,000 people who lost their jobs after March 1 receive maximum unemployment benefits, Labor Minister Anton Kotyakov said on Wednesday.

"The authorities grant maximum unemployment benefits to the citizens who lost their jobs after March 1. Today, more than 400,000 people receive them," he said at a meeting on the situation on the labor market chaired by President Vladimir Putin. The minister did not specify the amount of the unemployment pay.

Kotyakov noted that the accessibility of other measures of social support has also increased for the unemployed people. In particular, now, the authorities do not take into account previous earnings of citizens who lost their jobs when assessing the need of their families.