Some Russian regions may face increase in coronavirus cases, says expert

"The regions are 2-6 weeks behind Moscow. Moscow is seeing a stable plateau, which will be having evident positive dynamics. However, the regions have not yet kept up with this statistics," he said aired by the VestiFM radio station. "In some regions, this number of infected people will be on the rise further on, and they will be passing peaks as well."

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russia might face an increase in coronavirus cases, but only in some regions that have not passed the peak, as Moscow is seeing a stable plateau, Yevgeny Timakov, a pediatrician specializing in infectious diseases and vaccinology, said on Wednesday.

Timakov claims that the epidemic process should stabilize across Russia by mid-summer, while single coronavirus cases would be detected until the end of the summer.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 5,701,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 352,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 2,445,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 370,680 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 142,208 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 3,968 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.