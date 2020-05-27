Putin: remote work to be useful and in demand after pandemic

"Today much, very much is done in the remote mode. When normal business activity restarts, this experience will undoubtedly be quite useful and in demand. It must necessarily be used because we all know this well that such remote and distant format of work is convenient and is needed both by business and citizens," the Russian president said at a video conference on the Russian labor market.

In the president’s opinion, this primarily concerns young mothers, disabled people and residents of small towns where the choice of jobs is not as large as in megalopolises.

"And in general, experts say that the economy of the future based on the digit will largely have distributed network nature when many people work remotely, including at home," the head of state added.

The Russian president asked the video conference participants to report how this approach towards organizing the work process was being implemented in practice, what difficulties, including regulatory, companies and their staff were encountering in switching over to the remote work and also how to fine-tune the system.

Putin also suggested that all the participants in the video conference speak on bottlenecks in the system of labor relations and on required changes.

The Russian leader also drew attention to the current state of the labor market. He stressed that much depended on the coordinated work of the heads of regions, the Labor Ministry and employment services.

"I request you to act extremely responsibly and with full dedication. This is a very important area of our work. It is necessary to understand and look into the problems of every person who has applied for help," Putin said.