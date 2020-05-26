Over 3,000 doctors in St. Petersburg contract coronavirus, eight die

ST.PETERSBURG, May 26. /TASS/. More than 3,000 medical staff have contracted COVID-19 in St. Petersburg and eight have died, head of an inter-agency working group for countering the coronavirus spread in St. Petersburg Yevgeny Shlyakhto told journalists on Tuesday.

"In St. Petersburg more than 3,000 doctors were sick, most of them were infected when fulfilling their duties. Eight people have died," Shlyakhto said.

Earlier reports said 2,500 medical staff were ill.

Head doctor at the city hospital number 20 Tatyana Surovtseva earlier said that two doctors, a laboratory chief and a young surgeon had died of the coronavirus.

St. Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov ordered payments for medical staff, who contracted the coronavirus when providing assistance to their patients. According to the decree, medical workers infected with the virus receive a one-time payment of 300,000 rubles to 500,000 rubles ($4,000-$6,800). If health workers die, their family members get a compensation of 1 mln rubles ($13,600).

According to the latest data, 14,076 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the city. St. Petersburg has the highest coronavirus caseloads after Moscow and the Moscow Region. A total of 3,744 people have recovered from the coronavirus, while the death toll has hit 150.