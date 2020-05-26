Russian schoolchildren celebrated their high school graduation on May 25. This year, Last Bell ceremonies that traditionally take place in Russian schools after classes end, were held in an online format. Given the coronavirus pandemic, graduation ceremonies in 2020 were much different than any other year around the world. See some of them.
Virtual celebrations and drive-by parties: Graduating the coronavirus lockdown way
Given the coronavirus pandemic, graduation ceremonies in 2020 were much different than any other year around the world
Photo {{sliderIndex+1}} from 10
A woman taking pictures of her daughter dressed in school uniform to celebrate school graduation in Moscow, Russia, May 25, 2020. May 25 is usual day in Russia to celebrate school graduation calls "The Last Bell". With the coronavirus pandemic ceremonies were held online throughout the country© AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin
The director of 2127 Comprehensive School sitting in empty school hall during a live-streamed ceremony marking the end of academic year for final year students, amid the coronavirus pandemic in Moscow, Russia© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS
A teacher arranging pictures of students on a tablet attached to robots during an event they called "cyber-graduation" at a school at Taguig in Manila, Philippines. Robots were used to represent some 179 high school students during an online graduation ceremony that was beamed live on Facebook to avoid mass gatherings as the school's measure to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus© AP Photo/Aaron Favila
A girl posing in her graduation cap and gown and a bandana face cover in Austin, USA© AP Photo/Eric Gay
Portraits of graduating seniors at Telstar Regional High School are displayed near the school's athletic field in Bethel, USA© AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty
A graduate waves as she rides with a mortarboard graduation cap and tassel on her car during a drive-up car parade to distribute caps and gowns to seniors graduating from the Tacoma School District's School of the Arts High School, Washington, USA© AP Photo/Ted S. Warren
Keeping socially-distanced, Ponder High School graduates walk onto the front stretch of the track to participate in their graduation ceremony at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, USA© AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
A graduate uses her cap to make reference to the new coronavirus as she and more than 130 classmates participate in their graduation ceremony at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, USA© AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez
Graduating senior in a protective mask is seen during a graduation ceremony with only 9 other classmates at a time with limited family attending at Chattahoochee County High School in Cusseta, USA© AP Photo/Brynn Anderson
Seniors from Spain Park High School standing on a baseball field at a socially distanced graduation ceremony in Hoover, USA© AP Photo/Jay Reeves
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Pandemic will not require more constitutional amendments — Kremlin
While delivering his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly in January, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed a number of constitutional amendments to bring the Constitution in line with today's reality
Read more
Over 20 robotic mine clearance vehicles to arrive for Russia’s engineering troops in 2020
Under the defense procurement plan, the defense contractor has already transferred 12 upgraded robotic vehicles to the storage facility in the Moscow Region, according to the top brass
Read more
Four dead in Mi-8 helicopter crash in Russia’s Chukotka
A source in the Ministry of Defense also said that technical malfunction is the probable cause of crash
Read more
Russian figure-skating teen prodigy chalks up third-time Guinness World record
This is Trusova’s third entry into the Guinness Book of World Records as she previously was noted for performing the quad toe loop jump and a quad toe lutz
Read more
Russia faces biggest military security threat from western direction, says defense chief
In 2020, 28 organizational measures are planned in Russia’s Western Military District for improving the troops’ combat structure
Read more
Most of COVID patients have blood type A, says Russian health official
Every second coronavirus patient in Russia has no symptoms, according to the official
Read more
Russia begins construction of the first PAK DA strategic bomber - sources
The final assembly of the entire machine should be complete in 2021
Read more
Russian embassy urges Bloomberg to apologize for disinformation about Putin’s ratings
"They probably hope that their audience will not check the source and find a real level of trust 67.9%," the embassy said
Read more
Russia’s Vector Institute to begin clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine in late June - CEO
Rinat Maksyutov said that the Institute picked three promising vaccine prototypes for further research
Read more
Russia confirms intention to implement Open Skies Treaty
The country also expresses readiness for further dialogue, which is held on "the basis of mutual respect, and not in the language of ultimatums"
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
Putin signs law on remote online vote at federal level
The law introduces the definition of a remote online vote
Read more
UK, US, Ukraine, Estonia ignored UN Security Council meeting on Crimea - Russian Mission
"We were willing to provide them a tribune and a venue for dialogue with people living in Crimea", the Permanent Mission said
Read more
Alligator who survived WWII bombing of Berlin dies in Moscow Zoo aged 84
Saturn was brought to Moscow in July 1946
Read more
Russia reports less than 10,000 COVID-19 new cases for 10th day in a row
The daily growth rate remained unchanged from Sunday at 2.6%
Read more
Russia to hold Victory Day Parade on June 24 — Putin
Military parades will be held in the capital of Russia and in other cities
Read more
Russia’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises to 1
The rate indicates the average number of people one sick person can infect
Read more
US seeks to undermine Russians’ trust in Putin via controlled media - State Duma speaker
According to Vyacheslav Volodin, some of them probably don’t even realize that they are "just pawns, which are used to destroy their own country"
Read more
Press review: US production may exit China and Abbas runs to Putin over annexation fears
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, May 21
Read more
Over 60,000 people expecting repatriation flights to Russia
The largest number of Russians have been registered in Thailand, according to the ministry
Read more
Structure of Russian-German trade, economic relationship to change
IT-technologies will take center stage, the adviser for President of Russia's Chamber of Commerce and Industry Georgy Petrov believes
Read more
Putin congratulates Russia’s Muslims on Eid al-Fitr holiday
The president noted that Russia’s Muslims treat historic, cultural and religious traditions of their fathers and grandfathers with deep respect and teach the growing generation to observe them
Read more
Russia will not accept attempts to privatize the Moon, says Roscosmos CEO
The Roscosmos CEO emphasized that Russia would begin the implementation of a lunar program in 2021 by launching the Luna-25 spacecraft to the Moon
Read more
Gas supplies via Yamal-Europe pipeline down to almost zero
The Yamal-Europe pipeline is used for Russian gas deliveries to Germany via Belarus and Poland
Read more
Only vaccination can protect society from coronavirus - expert
Russian Health Ministry’s chief epidemiologist Nikolai Briko added that when 60-70% of the population are immune to the virus
Read more
Syrian troops destroy terrorist unit in Raqqa province's southwest, says online paper
The government troops had conducted a mop-up operation near the city of Salmiya, from where militants had been attacking military convoys on a regular basis
Read more
Ukrainian lawmaker found dead with gunshot wound — interior ministry
Police and prosecutors are looking into all possible versions of the tragedy
Read more
Russian COVID-19 vaccine developers successfully test it on themselves — expert
There were no side effects, every employee is healthy, according to the expert
Read more
Shipbuilders float out latest frigate for Russian Navy
The Admiral Golovko is the third-built and second serial-produced frigate of Project 22350
Read more
Gas transit from Russia to Europe via Poland stopped
Gas supplies at the Malnov point on the Polish-German border began to decline gradually over the weekend
Read more
Defense firm delivers over 2,000 Tigr armored vehicles to Russian, foreign customers
A wide range of various remote-controlled combat modules can be mounted on Tigr armored vehicles, according to the developer
Read more
Russian nationals arrive in Moscow after exhausting repatriation trip from Fiji
Within two days, a group of 18 Russian nationals had been traveling to Rome with the assistance of diplomats from the Russian embassies to Australia, Qatar and Italy, where a plane with a hundred of Russian passengers was waiting for them to evacuate all of them to Moscow
Read more
Russian troops receive 1st batch of latest Koalitsiya-SV artillery systems
The weapon's firepower outstrips that of other artillery systems, according to the producer
Read more
US willfully ruining strategic stability system - Russian diplomat
"They feel they are exclusive," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added
Read more
Berlin ready to receive coronavirus patients from Moscow - mayor
Berlin’s Mayor Michael Muller added that no response has yet followed
Read more
First Iranian tanker with fuel reaches Venezuela’s coast - agency
Four more Iranian tankers with fuels are expected in Venezuela within days
Read more
Russian, Syrian naval forces conduct joint exercise to protect Tartus port
During the exercise, four imaginary saboteur divers were trying to plant a self-made explosive on the seafloor
Read more
Elon Musk will need more than 10,000 missiles to nuke Mars — Roscosmos
Earlier, Musk proposed an ambitious idea to terraform Mars by bombarding the planet’s poles with a large number of nuclear weapons
Read more
Over half of Russian regions can begin to loosen up lockdowns, says top sanitary official
44 regions have grounds to begin phase one of lifting the lockdowns
Read more