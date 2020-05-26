Virtual celebrations and drive-by parties: Graduating the coronavirus lockdown way

A woman taking pictures of her daughter dressed in school uniform to celebrate school graduation in Moscow, Russia, May 25, 2020. May 25 is usual day in Russia to celebrate school graduation calls "The Last Bell". With the coronavirus pandemic ceremonies were held online throughout the country © AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

The director of 2127 Comprehensive School sitting in empty school hall during a live-streamed ceremony marking the end of academic year for final year students, amid the coronavirus pandemic in Moscow, Russia © Sergei Karpukhin/TASS

A teacher arranging pictures of students on a tablet attached to robots during an event they called "cyber-graduation" at a school at Taguig in Manila, Philippines. Robots were used to represent some 179 high school students during an online graduation ceremony that was beamed live on Facebook to avoid mass gatherings as the school's measure to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus © AP Photo/Aaron Favila

A girl posing in her graduation cap and gown and a bandana face cover in Austin, USA © AP Photo/Eric Gay

Portraits of graduating seniors at Telstar Regional High School are displayed near the school's athletic field in Bethel, USA © AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

A graduate waves as she rides with a mortarboard graduation cap and tassel on her car during a drive-up car parade to distribute caps and gowns to seniors graduating from the Tacoma School District's School of the Arts High School, Washington, USA © AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Keeping socially-distanced, Ponder High School graduates walk onto the front stretch of the track to participate in their graduation ceremony at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, USA © AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

A graduate uses her cap to make reference to the new coronavirus as she and more than 130 classmates participate in their graduation ceremony at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, USA © AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Graduating senior in a protective mask is seen during a graduation ceremony with only 9 other classmates at a time with limited family attending at Chattahoochee County High School in Cusseta, USA © AP Photo/Brynn Anderson