Coronavirus cases in St. Petersburg surpass 14,000

ST. PETERSBURG, May 26. /TASS/. Coronavirus cases in St. Petersburg grew by 363 in the past twenty-four hours to over 14,000, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.

The latest data indicate that as of May 26 the total number of coronavirus cases in St. Petersburg reached 14,076 compared to 13,713 the day earlier. As many as 154 patients recovered from the illness in the past twenty-four hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,744 or about 26% of all coronavirus cases in the city.

Twelve coronavirus patients died in St. Petersburg in the past day, bringing fatalities to 150, the data indicate.

In the neighboring Leningrad Region, the number of recoveries in the past twenty-four hours exceeded new coronavirus cases: 89 as compared to 58. Overall, 2,553 have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in the Leningrad Region and 43% of this number have recovered from the illness. A total of eleven coronavirus patients have died, the latest data indicate.

