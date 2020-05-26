{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Coronavirus cases in St. Petersburg surpass 14,000

Twelve patients died in St. Petersburg in the past day, bringing fatalities to 150, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center

ST. PETERSBURG, May 26. /TASS/. Coronavirus cases in St. Petersburg grew by 363 in the past twenty-four hours to over 14,000, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Tuesday.

The latest data indicate that as of May 26 the total number of coronavirus cases in St. Petersburg reached 14,076 compared to 13,713 the day earlier. As many as 154 patients recovered from the illness in the past twenty-four hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 3,744 or about 26% of all coronavirus cases in the city.

Twelve coronavirus patients died in St. Petersburg in the past day, bringing fatalities to 150, the data indicate.

In the neighboring Leningrad Region, the number of recoveries in the past twenty-four hours exceeded new coronavirus cases: 89 as compared to 58. Overall, 2,553 have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in the Leningrad Region and 43% of this number have recovered from the illness. A total of eleven coronavirus patients have died, the latest data indicate.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus — named COVID-19 by the WHO — have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 5,601,800 people have been infected worldwide and more than 348,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 2,381,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 362,342 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 131,129 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 3,807 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.

