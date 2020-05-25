UK PR Johnson admits his eyesight degraded over the coronavirus

LONDON, May 26. /TASS/. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that his eyesight has worsened due to the coronavirus infection he suffered.

"I’m having to wear spectacles for the first time in years. I’m inclined to think that it is very plausible that eyesight could be a problem associated with coronavirus," the Prime Minister said during a briefing Monday.

In April, he spent a week in a hospital over a coronavirus infection, including several days in an intensive therapy unit.

Johnson made his confession, answering a question about his aide Dominic Cummings, who violated the quarantine rules and travelled 400 km away from London to self-isolate with his wife and child. During his stay there, Cummings attempted driving - allegedly to check whether his eyesight has recovered after the disease.

Following his experiment, Cummings admitted that his eyesight was still bad. Chairman of the Police Federation of England and Wales John Apter cautioned against this method of eyesight exam.

"Folks, I say this in all sincerity and as an important road safety issue. If you’re feeling unwell and your eyesight may be impaired do not drive your vehicle to test your ability to drive. It’s not a wise move," he tweeted Monday.