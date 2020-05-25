Yaroshenko suffers from headache, toothache in US prison, coronavirus test not done

ROSTOV-ON-DON, May 25. /TASS/. Russian pilot Konstantin Yaroshenko, who is serving his sentence in a US prison, is suffering from a headache and from a returning tooth pain, his wife Viktoria Yaroshenko told TASS on Monday.

"Not only him but everyone has terrible headaches there. He also has two more teeth aching. He asked for medical assistance, but so far they haven’t done anything," she said. Speaking about the situation with coronavirus in prison, Viktoria Yaroshenko noted that her husband still had not been tested for coronavirus.

Earlier she complained that the prison’s administration was in no hurry to take samples for coronavirus tests despite the fact that the situation with the spread of the infection in the penitentiary institution was desperate.

On May 18, Mrs. Yaroshenko told TASS that, because of the situation with the spread of coronavirus, the administration of the prison in Danbury, Connecticut, had begun mass transfer of prisoners with chronic illnesses to house arrest. However, the Russian was not on the shortlist.

On April 20, lawyer Alexei Tarasov told TASS that Yaroshenko "has all the symptoms associated with the coronavirus," and believes that he was infected.

Konstantin Yaroshenko was convicted in the United States on September 7, 2011 and sentenced to 20 years in prison. He pled not guilty and described his arrest as a provocation and the whole case as a frame-up. Yaroshenko was brought to the United States from Liberia, where he was arrested on May 28, 2010. Agents of the US Drug Enforcement Administration allegedly exposed Yaroshenko’s criminal intent to transport a large batch of cocaine. The Russian authorities and the pilot’s family in Rostov-on-Don have repeatedly asked the United States for Yaroshenko’s handover to Russia.