Legendary Queen guitarist Brian May admits to ‘small’ heart attack

The 72-year-old musician said that the pain began shortly after he had ripped his gluteal muscles while gardening earlier this month.

LONDON, May 25. /TASS/. Brian May, veteran guitarist from the renowned British rock band Queen, revealed that he had recently suffered a slight heart attack. He opened up about the details with his followers on Instagram.

"In the middle of the whole saga of the painful backside, I had a small heart attack. I say small — it’s not something that did me any harm. It was about 40 minutes of pain in the chest and tightness and that feeling in the arms and sweating," May told his followers in a video.

According to the Queen guitarist, an examination of his vessels showed that he had three arteries "congested and in danger of blocking the supply of blood" to his heart. The musician added that doctors did not rule out the need for open-heart surgery, but it all ended up with the installation of three stents to expand the clogged sections of the arteries.

In his video, May also reassured his followers saying that he is fine and is "ready to rock." In a comment to his video, the guitarist also joked about the title of one of Queen’s early albums "Sheer Heart Attack" (1974).

"Hmm ... Sheer Heart Attack eh ? Well, I think I always worried a little bit about that album title. I wondered if it might upset some people who had actually had heart attacks. I’m actually quite relieved now that I’m in that club — and I don’t find it upsetting at all!" he wrote.

Guitarist and animal activist

Despite the death of their singer Freddie Mercury in 1991, Queen still remains one of the biggest rock acts, playing sold out arenas. Over the last 20 years, Queen’s two original members — guitarist Brian May and drummer Roger Taylor — had successfully toured the world with legendary British vocalist Paul Rogers and American singer Adam Lambert.

Apart from being a rock icon, Brian May is also an accomplished astrophysicist. He is also known as a defender of hedgehogs, as well as foxes, badgers and other animals. In his estate in Surrey, the musician set up a huge rescue center, where a number of animals in need go to be rehabilitated and released back into the wild.