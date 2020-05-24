St. Petersburg reports record high number of coronavirus recoveries in past day

ST.PETERSBURG, May 24. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus recoveries in St. Petersburg has reached a quarter of the total case tally, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

A total of 328 people were discharged from hospitals in the city, a record high number since the start of the pandemic.

According to the center, to date the total number of recoveries from the coronavirus has reached 3,452. This accounts for 25% of the total number of those infected. Some 13,339 people have contracted the coronavirus in the city, with 384 over the past day. Twenty patients died, bringing the total number of fatalities to 133.

In the past day, 38 people recovered in the Leningrad Region, while the total number of recoveries reached 1,011. This accounts for 41% of the total number of those infected. A total of 2,437 people have contracted the coronavirus in the region, including 57 in the past day. Since the start of the pandemic, eight people have died.