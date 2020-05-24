Russia’s coronavirus case tally grows 22.3% this week

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases grew 22.3% this week versus 34.4% in the previous seven days, according to TASS estimates based on the anti-coronavirus crisis center’s data.

The crisis center reported about 62,729 COVID-19 in the period of May 18-24. On May 11-17, some 72,064 cases were registered. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past seven days was fewer by 9,335. The figure has been declining for the second week in a row.

The average daily growth in COVID-19 cases dropped from 4.3% to 2.9% over this week.

In the past seven days, another 45,926 coronavirus patients recovered in Russia, while in the previous week their number was 33,067. However, the weekly growth dropped from 96.4% to 68.2%.

The death toll from the coronavirus rose by 910 or 34.6%. The growth rate slowed compared with the previous week, when it stood at 37.4%. However, the death rate significantly rose from 0.93% to 1.03%.