Russia’s coronavirus recoveries surpass 113,000

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Russia has reached 113,299, with 5,363 people discharged from hospital in the past day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

Some 2,427 people have been discharged in Moscow, 357 in the Moscow Region, 328 in St. Petersburg, 265 in Dagestan and 141 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

According to the crisis center, the total death toll from the coronavirus in Russia has climbed to 3,541. Over the past day 153 patients died versus 139 a day earlier.

A total of 59 people died in Moscow, 20 in St. Petersburg, 14 in Dagestan, five in the Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod and Tomsk Regions, four in North Ossetia, Kamchatka and Amur Regions, and three in the Kaluga Region. Two fatalities were registered in the Orlov, Smolensk, Tver, Astrakhan, Saratov, Sverdlovsk, Novosibirsk, Omsk Regions and the Khanty Mansi Autonomous Region.