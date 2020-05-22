Russia’s public health system has good margin of safety amid epidemic, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, May 22. /TASS/. Russia’s public health system continues combating the novel coronavirus infection and has a good margin of safety, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Preventive measures and large-scale testing are helping the public health system to continue to operate with a good margin of safety. Only about 110,000, or 66%, out of 165,000 specialized beds organized for coronavirus patients with serious complications, as we planned, are currently being used," he said at a government meeting on the epidemic situation.

According to the president, these hospital beds must be in a standby mode. "I would like to stress that it is necessary to waste no time to fully resume regular work with patients with cardio-vascular, oncological, endocrine and other diseases," the president stressed.

The president noted that in a period of easing coronavirus lockdowns and resumption of operation of key economic sectors and agriculture "large-scale testing and strict obedience by ll sanitary requirements are of key significance to reduce and localize the risks, consolidate what has been achieved in combating the epidemic, prevent possible rollbacks, protect people’s lives, health and safety."

To date, a total of 326,448 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 99,825 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 3,249 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.