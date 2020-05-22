COVID daily morbidity in Russia among world’s lowest, says sanitary watchdog chief

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Daily COVID-19 mortality in Russia was among the world’s lowest even at the peak, Anna Popova, chief of Russia’s sanitary watchdog, said on Friday.

"We have managed to cut the epidemic’s peak. The morbidity rate at the peak, when the figures were the highest, was among the world’s lowest," she said at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin on the coronavirus situation in Russia.

To date, a total of 326,448 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 99,825 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 3,249 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.