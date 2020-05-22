A conscript getting medical check-up, Donald Trump holding up a protective face shield, and railway station disinfection in Moscow are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: a recruit’s check-up, Trump’s face shield, train station disinfected
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
An army conscript has his eyes checked while undergoing a medical examination at a regional recruiting office ahead of his departure to Ivanovo Severny air base for service in the Russian Aerospace Forces, Ivanovo, Russia, May 20© Vladimir Smirnov/TASS
A Malaysian swinging around fireworks ahead of Eid al-Fitr celebrations, the religious festival that marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan, amid the ongoing coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic in Klang, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 20. Family get-togethers are allowed as long as social distancing rules are observed. Hosts are allowed to receive guests only on the first day of Eid al-Fitr with up to 20 people depending on the size of their homes© EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL
US President Donald Trump holding up a protective face shield during a tour of the Ford Rawsonville Components Plant manufacturing ventilators, masks and other medical supplies during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Ypsilanti, US, May 21© REUTERS/Leah Millis
Russian Emergency Situations Ministry employees carry out disinfection of Kiyevsky Railway Station amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, Moscow, Russia, May 18© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
A view of the GUM Central Department Store, St Basil's Cathedral and the Moscow Kremlin's Spasskaya Tower in Red Square, Moscow, Russia, May 18© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
A California sea lion swimming in his enclosure at the zoo in Karlsruhe, Germany, May 19© EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK
Delegates attending the opening meeting of the third session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), at the Great Hall of the People, Beijing, China, May 21© Artyom Ivanov/TASS
Pope Francis walks inside St. Peter’s Basilica to lead a private Mass in a side chapel where St. John Paul II is buried, to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the late pope’s birth, on the day of the full reopening of the basilica as the Vatican eases measures put in place during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Vatican, May 18© Vatican Media/Handout via REUTERS
Ugandan academic Stella Nyanzi looks at her glasses as police officers detain her for protesting against the way that government distributes the relief food and the lockdown situation to control the spread of the coronavirus disease in Kampala, Uganda, May 18© REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa
Cemetery workers place a coffin, containing the body of a woman who died of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), into a grave at the San Rafael cemetery, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, May 19© REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Locals inspect the wreckage of a passenger plane of state run Pakistan International Airlines, at the scene after it crashed on a residential colony, in Karachi, Pakistan, May 22. A PIA Airbus A-320 flight from Lahore to Karachi carrying some 107 passengers and crew, crashed while landing in Karachi© EPA-EFE/REHAN KHAN
Martin Truex Jr., driver of the #19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota, pits during the NASCAR Cup Series The Real Heroes 400 at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, USA, May 17. NASCAR resumes the season after the nationwide lockdown due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19)© Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Oystermen crew of the Vital Spark, skipper Rab Lamont makes final checks after the boat returns to the harbour in Stranraer, Scotland, Britain, May 19. Since the COVID-19 crisis all restaurants have been closed, putting their livelihoods in peril© EPA-EFE/ROBERT PERRY
A view of a lighthouse on Basargin Cape on Russia's Pacific Coast. Built in 1937, the lighthouse serves as an important navigational aid for the ships entering the Zolotoi Rog [Golden Horn] Bay via the Eastern Bosphorus Strait, May 19© Yuri Smityuk/TASS
