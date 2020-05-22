Russian Health Ministry says only confirmed COVID-19 cases included in official statistics

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The official coronavirus statistics is formed using only the cases, confirmed by lab tests, Russian Health Ministry told TASS Friday.

Daily COVID-19 case growth in Russia stays under 10,000 for seven days in a row

"The official statistics includes patients, whose COVID-19 diagnosis was confirmed in lab testing. As for the patients, diagnosed with pneumonia, who do not have lab confirmation for COVID-19 diagnosis, they will be included [in the statistics] following secondary testing for the coronavirus infection," the statement reads.

The press service also noted that the statistics does not include people with acute respiratory syndromes.

"In April, 1,141 people died from the coronavirus infection," the ministry added.

To date, a total of 326,448 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 99,825 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 3,249 fatalities nationwide.