Kamchatka authorities confirm coronavirus outbreak at ambulance station

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, May 22. /TASS/. Authorities in Kamchatka, in the Russian Far East, have confirmed an outbreak of the coronavirus infection at an ambulance station in Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky. Some 38 staff have tested positive for COVID-19, the regional government said on its website.

On May 21, mass media outlets in Kamchatka reported about a large number of coronavirus infection cases at the ambulance station in the administrative center in the region. According to the report, more than 50 people had contracted the virus. Besides, medical personnel treating COVID-19 patients had complained about the lack of individual protection gear.

Earlier, investigators launched a probe into the report on the massive infection at the ambulance station.

Kamchatka imposed a total lockdown since April 1, which was extended until May 31. To date, 554 COVID-19 cases have been officially confirmed in the region.