Over 235,000 coronavirus antibody tests carried out in Moscow

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. More than 235,000 antibody tests for the novel coronavirus have been conducted in Moscow, the city’s Healthcare Department said on its website.

"In total, more than 235,000 tests have been carried out by the method of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA). Out of them, more than 18,000 tests have been conducted for patients of non-COVID hospital wards," the statement said.

ELISA tests are conducted every week for staff of medical organizations of the Healthcare Department. Patients also pass these tests when hospitalized. Since May 15, citizens are invited to clinics to undergo these tests as part of research on immunity for the coronavirus.

"Moscow also plans to conduct up to 10,000 ELISA tests for patients of medical organizations in the Moscow Region. Today more than 15,000 tests have been carried out for them," the statement said.

In addition, more than 1.7 mln polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, which allow to detect the virus in a human body, have been conducted in Moscow.