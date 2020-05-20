Hainan's capital ranked first on the list of China's cities with best air quality in April

HAIKOU, May 20. /TASS/. In April 2020 Hainan's administrative center, the city of Haikou, ranked first among China's major cities in air quality, according to a document published on the website of the Haikou Environmental Protection Agency.

"In April 2020 Haikou took first place among 168 major cities of China in terms of air quality," the ministry said in a statement.

It is noted that in April, air quality in the administrative center of Hainan was described as "excellent" and higher. It is specified that local authorities are taking active steps to protect the ecology of the city and prevent air pollution. Thus, for example, during the celebration of Qingming (the day of the commemoration of the dead or Tomb-Sweeping Day) in April 3-6, local residents were banned from some rituals, in particular, to burn ritual (paper) money, to burn aroma sticks and incense. According to the management, restrictive measures allowed to reduce emissions of harmful substances into the atmosphere of the city on holidays.

In March, Lhasa was named best in air quality, and Haikou took the second place. These two cities have been competing for this title for several years: according to the 2019 ranking, Lhasa won the first place title and Hainan took second place at the time. Haikou was the winner in 2018 though.

Currently, the Hainan authorities are taking active measures to preserve the unique nature of the region and protect its ecology: for example, in 2020, Hainan plans to increase the number of electric vehicles and other cars running on new energy sources by 10,000 vehicles.