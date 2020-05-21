Moscow’s coronavirus recoveries exceed 40,000

MOSCOW, May 21. /TASS/. Moscow’s coronavirus recoveries have risen by 3,746 to 40,682, Deputy Mayor Anastasiya Rakova said on Thursday.

"Another 3,746 patients recovered in the past 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus recoveries have reached 40,682," she pointed out.

The deputy mayor emphasized that doctors prescribed treatment depending on symptoms and the results of molecular genetic testing. According to Rakova, additional tests are conducted to confirm recoveries. Patients who need to remain under medical observation receive the necessary recommendations before leaving the hospital.