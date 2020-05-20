WHO has no data on coronavirus mutations that increase mortality

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The World Health Organization (WHO) currently does not have any data about novel coronavirus mutations that can lead to increased mortality from the infection, WHO representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said Wednesday.

"The virus has many, let’s say, small shifts and changes, but it is yet to be identified that it changed its death rate. It means that there is not enough data now. Of course, when there is more data from all territories, it will be better and easier to say," she said, answering a question why countries with similar numbers of infections can have differing death rates from coronavirus.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 4,990,400 people have been infected worldwide and more than 324,900 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,961,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 308,705 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 85,392 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,927 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.