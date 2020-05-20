TASS First Deputy Director-General Gusman awarded Belarusian Order of Francysk Skaryna

MINSK, May 20. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has awarded the Order of Francysk Skaryna to TASS First Deputy Director-General Mikhail Gusman, the leader signed the order Wednesday, his press service reports.

"TASS news agency First Deputy Director-General Mikhail Gusman is awarded the Order of Francysk Skaryna," the statement reads. "He is awarded this state order for his significant contribution to strengthening of relations between Belarus and Russia, expanding cooperation between the two countries in the information sphere.".