Russia employs WHO methodology to count coronavirus statistics — WHO envoy

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. Russia is employing the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines to count statistical data on coronavirus, WHO representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic told TASS Wednesday.

"Russia is using ICD-10 [international classification of diseases — TASS] and the WHO guiding principles. On April 16, WHO published new methodological recommendations to check and code COVID-19 as cause of death which were translated into Russian by the Russian WHO Collaborating Center for Health Systems and Public Health and which are used in Russia," she said.

Vujnovic also added that WHO publishes all official data it receives from Russia. "Just like in any system of statistics (this is a standard and good practice) internal reviews are held periodically (not just regarding the death rate)," the WHO envoy added.

At the same time, she stressed that the organization is not a supervisory body.