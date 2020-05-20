Infection level still high in Moscow, mayor says

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The number of coronavirus patients remains high in Moscow, the city’s Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said at a meeting of the coronavirus response council on Wednesday.

"Increasing hospitalizations create a burden on the healthcare system, and on the other hand, this leads to a high death rate. We can see that it is much higher in May than in April," he pointed out. "The April wave has brought critical patients in hospitals," Sobyanin added.

"When we plan our next steps, we need to realize that the infection level is still high," the Moscow mayor emphasized.

Coronavirus pandemic

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 4,990,400 people have been infected worldwide and more than 324,900 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,961,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 308,705 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 85,392 patients having recovered from the disease. Moscow accounts for the majority of cases. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,927 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.