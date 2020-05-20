Coronavirus spread rate above national average in 13 Russian regions — deputy PM

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The coronavirus spread rate exceeds the national average of 210.2 cases per 100,000 people in 13 Russian regions, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said in the upper house of Russia’s parliament on Wednesday.

"As of May 20, the number of identified positive COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, which is the basic monitored indicator, is above Russia’s average in 13 regions. The average Russian rate is 210.2 cases per 100,000 people," the deputy prime minister said.

The growth of coronavirus cases is currently observed in those Russian regions where the epidemic started later than in other constituent entities of Russia, she pointed out.

According to the latest statistics, over 4,990,400 people have been infected worldwide and more than 324,900 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,961,000 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 308,705 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 85,392 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,927 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.