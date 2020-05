MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. About 273,000 citizens remain under medical observation in Russia over suspected coronavirus infection, Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) press service announced Wednesday.

According to the agency, over 7,5 million tests for the coronavirus have been performed in Russia, 225,000 of them - during the last 24 hours.