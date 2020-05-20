Emergencies ministry finds 11,000 fire safety violations in Russian hospitals

MOSCOW, May 20. /TASS/. The Russian emergencies ministry’s fire safety inspectors carried out about 1,000 checks in Russian hospitals since the start of the year, finding about 11,000 violations there, the ministry’s press service said, responding to a request from TASS.

"This year, the Russian emergencies ministry’s inspectors carried out about 1,000 fire safety inspections of in facilities of the above-mentioned category, during which over 11,000 fire safety violations have been found," the ministry said.

The most widespread violations are blocked fire evacuation routes and faulty automatic fire-fighting systems and power grids.

"For failure to timely comply with the legitimate demands of ensuring fire safety, more than 190 cases of administrative violations have been sent to courts, and nine documents to put the use of these facilities on hold," the ministry said, without elaborating on what rulings were passed by judges.

Besides, administrative measures were taken against over 160 legal entities and almost 240 hospital officials.

In the first half of 2020, 39 fires took place in Russian hospitals, in which two people died.

The figure does not include the two deadly hospital fires that took place in May. On May 12, a fire broke out in an intensive care unit of the St. George Hospital in St. Petersburg. Flames spread to the area of 10 square meters, killing six people undergoing pulmonary ventilation.

Prior to that, on the evening of May 9, some 300 people were evacuated during a fire at Moscow’s Spasokukotsky Hospital. The fire erupted at the Spasokukotsky Hospital’s coronavirus unit, and its epicenter was located in the intensive care unit with over 100 bedridden patients. One of them died.