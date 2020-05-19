State Duma, foreign ministry to react to false reports about COVID situation in Russia

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russia’s State Duma lower parliament house and the Russian foreign ministry will continue to react to Western media publications distorting information about the coronavirus situation in Russia, Adalbi Shkhagoshev, first deputy head of the United Russia faction in the State Duma, told TASS on Tuesday after an online meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

The lawmaker recalled that a number of Western media outlets had claimed that Russia was allegedly underreporting coronavirus-related fatalities.

"The way the State Duma and the foreign ministry began to act has had its effect in a positive sense of the word. They have begun to react. Naturally, it cannot be called a serious achievement but we will reach to their allegations each time," he said, adding that such publications about Russia and China were bound to appear again, especially during the presidential campaign in the United States.