Coronavirus morbidity going down in Russia, says virologist

"I think the peak has been passed. The [incidence] curve is sliding down. It is applicable to both entire Russia and in Moscow. It is telling because Moscow, regrettably, was the leader among Russian regions in terms of coronavirus cases. We now see that following a quite long plateau the morbidity rates begin to go down," he said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 television channel.

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. The coronavirus infection in Russia has passed its peak and now the infection morbidity rate is going down, Viktor Zuyev, virologist and head of the department for microbiology of latent infections of the Gamalei Institute, said on Tuesday.

However, he noted that after the coronavirus lockdowns are lifted a new wave of cases may be expected. "I think self-isolation should be continues because we should not spoil the good beginning, the good process. It should be backed by strict discipline. It won’t take long," he said.

According to the expert, the infection spread will be curbed by the warm summer weather. "There is, so to say, a style of an infection process. For example, flu. Flu comes to us twice a year, when the weather is cold, wet and windy: in late autumn and early spring. And summer helps get rid of it," he added.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 4,905,800 people have been infected worldwide and more than 320,000 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 1,916,300 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 299,941 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 76,130 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,837fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.