About 18,000 coronavirus patients in Moscow are in serious condition, says city’s mayor

"It would be irresponsible of us to say that we have defeated the coronavirus infection. About 18,000 patients are currently in serious condition in the city’s hospitals," he said in an interview with the 60 Minutes on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

According to the mayor, the issue of lifting coronavirus lockdowns in the city should be addressed "carefully" to avoid a new wave of hospitalizations. "So that we don’t have to shup down entire sectors because of irresponsible decisions," he explained.

The self-isolation regime has been in force in Moscow since March 29, with shops, except those selling food products and articles of daily necessity, theaters, restaurants, cafes, gyms, beauty parlors being closed and mass gatherings prohibited. A system of digital passes for travels about the city was introduced on April 15. And from May 12, people are obliged to wear face masks and gloves in public places.

To date, as many as 149,607 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Moscow.