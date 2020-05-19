Hainan begins new large-scale residential housing program

HAIKOU, May 19. /TASS/. The Hainan authorities began the implementation of the next stage of the large-scale program to improve residential housing; the authorities plan to demolish dilapidated buildings and construct modern buildings in a number of districts. According to the Hainan Daily, the project is being implemented as part of the national poverty alleviation strategy.

According to the publication, the optimization of living conditions and the improvement of the architectural style of the settlements will be carried out on a commercial basis with active government's support. "The other day, the Chinese State Council ordered to help the areas that have made significant progress in advancing the reform, which provides for the optimization of state control and the implementation of strategically important tasks to better the business climate due to the need to increase the welfare of rural regions. <...> The list includes 30 incentives - the allocation of funds and the provision of land," the administration's statement reads.

It notes that, according to the central authorities, Hainan made it to the list of administrative-territorial units of mainland China, successfully implementing a government program to improve the living conditions of the poor, to which housing improvement projects are directly related. According to an official estimate, the local administration has recently eliminated slums and improved housing conditions in 29 districts, including Qionghai in the eastern part of the island, where Boao, hosting the Economic Forum for Asia, is located.

"In 2020, the authorities <...> will provide substantial rewards or provide targeted support to regions that will achieve significant results in the implementation of the program to improve the dilapidated housing," the authorities announced.

Over the past 10 years the local authorities have been able to significantly improve living standards in rural areas through various measures of supporting local farmers. It was the agricultural sector in 2019 that became the main source of income for the poor in rural districts.

In February, the Hainan authorities announced they completed their anti-poverty efforts in the province and vowed to continue working in that direction, said Meng Li, head of the regional office for poverty alleviation. According to the official, the cities of Wuzhishan and Baisha-Li autonomous county in the central part of the island as well as Lingao county in the island's north are no longer considered poor and economically disadvantaged. Thus, the region implemented one more task on the Chinese 13th five-year plan (2016-2020).