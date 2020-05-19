Children under 10 easily overcome COVID-19 infection, but exceptions exist, medic says

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. No cases of severe COVID-19 infection in children under 10 have been registered yet, and presence of genetic condition could be the only exception, says Alexander Rumyantsev, president of the Rogachev National Medical Research Center of Pediatric Hematology, Oncology and Immunology, and the chief non-resident pediatric oncologist and hematologist of the Russian Ministry of Health.

"Only several fatality cases have been registered in the world - those are children with genetic conditions," the medic said on TV Tuesday. "Overall, there are still no reports that children under 10 can have a severe disease. There are cases of [pregnant] women, infected with COVID-19, who gave birth and their children were infected, but they survived the infection without symptoms, one such case has been [scientifically] described."

He added that although cases of severe COVID-19 disease in children above ten have been registered, they are few and far between.

To date, a total of 299,941 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 76,130 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,837 fatalities nationwide.