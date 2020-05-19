Moscow, Moscow Region reach coronavirus spread plateau, expert says

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. The coronavirus spread situation in Russia is stabilizing. Moscow and the Moscow Region have reached the plateau on incidence statistics, says Yevgeny Timakov, chief physician of the "Lider Meditsiny" medical center, a pediatrician, infectologist and a vaccinologist.

"The situation [in Russia] is stabilizing. It is currently mostly stabilizing in Moscow and the Moscow Region," he said. "One could say that Moscow has reached the so-called plateau, both Moscow and the Moscow Region," he said on TV Tuesday.