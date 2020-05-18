Putin to chair meeting on incentive payments to frontline medics on Tuesday

MOSCOW, May 18./TASS/. President Vladimir Putin will hold a session on Tuesday that will focus on incentive payments to the health workers helping coronavirus patients, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday.

"All the president’s instructions must be put into practice, while his criticism must be remedied before tomorrow, when Vladimir Vladimirovich [Putin] will meet with us over this issue," Mishustin told a session addressing incentive payments to medical workers.

The prime minister asked his deputies dealing with the matter and concerned ministers to prepare thoroughly for their reports to the president.

At a meeting devoted to the unveiling of the Defense Ministry’s medical centers across Russia on May 15, Putin said that he was planning to shortly check how additional payments to the medical workers, that he had announced among the support measures, were being made. Putin stressed that all without exception Russian regions would have to report on that. On president’s orders, the heads of the regions were to pay off before May 15 all incentives for April to the medical workers attending to coronavirus patients.

To date, a total of 290,678 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 70,209 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,722 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.