Coronavirus recovery count in Russia exceed 70,000 people

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The amount of recovered coronavirus patients in Russia grew to 70,209; 2,836 patients were released in the past 24 hours, the coronavirus prevention operational headquarters told journalists Monday. According to TASS calculation, the share of the recovered patients has exceeded 24%.

In Moscow, 1,423 people were released in the past 24 hours; 273 were released in the Moscow Region, 102 were released in Dagestan, while 62 and 52 were released in the Krasnodar Region and Bashkiria, accordingly.

The fatality count grew to 2,722. In the past 24 hours, 91 people died, a decrease from 94 a day earlier. The fatality rate grew from 0.93% to 0.94%.

The majority of fatalities - 77 - were registered in Moscow. Five people died in Saint Petersburg.