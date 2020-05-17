Over 260,000 people remain under medical supervision over coronavirus in Russia

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Some 262,000 people remain under medical supervision in Russia over a suspected COVID-19 infection, the sanitary watchdog said in a statement on Sunday.

"A total of 1,013,799 people have been under medical supervision in Russia in 2020, and as of May 16, 2020, some 262,666 people remain under control," the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said.

More than 6.9 mln tests for the coronavirus have been carried out, the watchdog said.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 4.5 mln people have been infected worldwide and more than 303,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, a total of 281,752 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 67,373 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 2,631 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.