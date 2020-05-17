Over 67,000 coronavirus patients recover in Russia

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The number of COVID-19 patients who recovered in Russia has risen to 67,373, with another 4,207 people discharged from hospitals over the past day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

According to TASS estimates, the number of recoveries has grown by 6.7%. On Saturday, the growth reached 8.5%, with 4,940 patients discharged from medical facilities.

Over the past 24 hours, 1,458 people have been discharged in Moscow, 545 in the Murmansk Region, 364 in the Moscow Region, 135 in Dagestan and 122 in the Krasnodar Region.

The death toll has climbed to 2,631. Some 94 people died over the past day, while the corresponding figure a day earlier was 119.

Some 71 fatalities have been confirmed in Moscow, six in the Moscow Region, five in St. Petersburg, three in the Rostov Region and two in Dagestan. One death has been registered in the Lipetsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Penza and Saratov Regions, the Krasnodar and Transbaikal Regions, and the Khanty Mansi Autonomous Region.