Moscow Region gears up to partially lift COVID-19 restrictions by Monday

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. The Moscow Region will comply with three criteria necessary for partially launching economic sectors by Monday, Governor of the Moscow Region Andrey Vorobyov told a program Nedelya v Gorode (Week in the City) on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"There are three criteria enabling us to launch economy, certain economic sectors - the rate of [infection] spread should be less than 1%. Second, this should be sufficient level of tests, and everything is good here. There should be 50% spare beds and we prepare beds every day, so it’s highly likely that we will conform to all these three criteria by Monday," Vorobyov said.

According to the governor, regional authorities are not allowed to open all enterprises at once and at first, industrial and processing plants and construction companies will resume work.

Earlier, the press service of the governor and the regional government said since May 18 more than 2,000 industrial enterprises and over 600 construction sites were ready to resume work, which employ some 240,000 personnel. The companies must comply with sanitary requirements.

The Moscow Region introduced a state of high alert on March 13, banning all mass events amid the coronavirus spread. Since March 29, the authorities have imposed a lockdown in the region. On April 15, a system of digital passes on transport was launched in the Moscow Region. As of May 16, the number of people with COVID-19 reached 26,462.