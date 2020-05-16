Russia’s COVID-19 recoveries surpass 63,000

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. The number of patients in Russia who have recovered from coronavirus has climbed to 63,166, another 4,940 people have been discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

According to TASS estimates, the proportion of people who have recovered from the disease has grown from 22.1% to 23.2%.

A total of 1,470 people have been discharged from hospitals in Moscow over the past 24 hours, 265 people have recovered in the Moscow Region, 248 in the Murmansk Region, 160 in the Krasnodar Region, 115 in North Ossetia, 104 in St. Petersburg, 103 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 102 in Tatarstan.

The number of fatalities has climbed to 2,537, 119 people have died over the past 24 hours. According to the crisis center, 74 people have died in Moscow, nine in the Moscow Region, six in St. Petersburg. Another 22 regions reported from one to three fatalities each.