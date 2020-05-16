Russia reports lowest number of COVID-19 cases since May 1

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus cases have risen by 9,200 over the past 24 hours, which is the lowest number since May 1. A total of 272,043 cases have been confirmed in the country, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

On May 1, the crisis center said that 9,623 new cases had been recorded.

According to Saturday’s data, the daily growth rate has decreased from 4.2% to 3.5%, which is the lowest number since the beginning of the outbreak.