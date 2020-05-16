Another 1,470 coronavirus patients recover in Moscow, says deputy mayor

MOSCOW, May 16. /TASS/. Another 1,470 people have recovered from the coronavirus in Moscow, with the total number of recoveries exceeding 26,000, Deputy Mayor for Social Development Issues Anastasia Rakova told reporters on Saturday.

"Another 1,470 people have recovered after treatment over the past 24 hours. The total number of recoveries has climbed to 26,032," she said.

The deputy mayor added that doctors prescribed treatment depending on symptoms and the results of molecular genetic testing. According to Rakova, additional tests are conducted to confirm recoveries. Patients who need to remain under medical surveillance receive the necessary recommendations before leaving the hospital.